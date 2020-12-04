Paul Le Page Sells 20,000 Shares of Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Stock

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

Shares of HTCF opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.40. Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

