People s United Financial Inc. Has $61.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

