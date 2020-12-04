Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,589,470 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $86,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $104,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $107,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

