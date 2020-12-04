Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $43.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 62,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 273,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 69,587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 996.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 410,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 373,414 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 211,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

