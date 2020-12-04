Pi Financial Raises Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.30

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its price target raised by Pi Financial to C$3.30 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.42 on Monday. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of $800.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

