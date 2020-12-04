Pi Financial Raises Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$21.70 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.72.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.53. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

