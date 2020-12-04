Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,612 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.27% of Pitney Bowes worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

