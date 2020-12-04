Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.28.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

