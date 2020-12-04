Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 41,812 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

About Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

