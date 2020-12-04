Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.03. Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 4,881,674 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

In other Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) news, insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,000.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

