Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.18 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

