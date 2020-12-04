ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 48.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

