Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

