PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTCT. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.45.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,168 shares of company stock worth $14,516,369. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

