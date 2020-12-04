Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

