Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.17.

TSE PBH opened at C$105.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.05. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, with a total value of C$29,670.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,286,202.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

