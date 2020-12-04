Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

XPO stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893,113 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 339,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

