Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.72.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$20.01 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

