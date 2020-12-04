Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.