Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

HSIC opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

