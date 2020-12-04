QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

