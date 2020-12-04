Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 79,474 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

