Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

RAVN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Raven Industries by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,084,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

