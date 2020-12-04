Raymond James Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $405.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.96.

UNH stock opened at $348.68 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.22. The stock has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

