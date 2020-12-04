Raymond James Increases Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $14.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

