Raymond James Increases NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $20.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.