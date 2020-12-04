Raymond James Raises SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $56.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

SKYW stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

