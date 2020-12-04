Raymond James Reiterates C$0.40 Price Target for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)

Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE XLY opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.76.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) alerts:

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.