Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.38. Reach plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.07 ($2.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $227.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

About Reach plc (RCH.L)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

