Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 156.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

