Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRBI. BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. Analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $59,616.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,575.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,194 shares of company stock worth $410,006. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

