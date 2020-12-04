ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $6.90. ReneSola shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 41,243 shares trading hands.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.