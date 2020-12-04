Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

