Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.94.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$72.08 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.