Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HAYN opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.80 million, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

