Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of ZION opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.