Reviewing American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and REX American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.31 $7.43 million $1.18 74.66

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Energy Partners and REX American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

