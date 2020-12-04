Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) & Myomo (NYSE:MYO)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -392.96% -242.84% -80.68% Myomo -237.59% -137.85% -99.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Myomo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $2.32 million 22.48 -$11.16 million ($1.29) -7.13 Myomo $3.84 million 8.88 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.38

Myomo has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Myomo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.30%. Myomo has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Myomo.

Volatility & Risk

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

