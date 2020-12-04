Reviewing Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) & Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indivior and Bio-Path’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $785.00 million 1.39 $134.00 million $1.15 6.45 Bio-Path $40,000.00 380.39 -$8.60 million ($3.24) -1.03

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path. Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior -13.57% 47.66% 5.31% Bio-Path N/A -62.72% -57.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Indivior and Bio-Path, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indivior 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bio-Path has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Bio-Path’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Indivior.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Indivior has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Path beats Indivior on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia. It offers SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; SUBOXONE sublingual film; and PERSERIS for extended-release injectable suspension, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company is also involved in finance activities. It operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

