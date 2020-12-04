Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,918.46 ($64.26).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 5,381 ($70.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,399 ($70.54). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,671.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,651.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

