RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Shares Gap Down to $15.46

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $14.17. RMG Acquisition shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 34,942 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 11,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $121,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 715,076 shares of company stock worth $7,800,718 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $534,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition by 14.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition by 43.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

