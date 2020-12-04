ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $378.59 and a 1 year high of $378.59.

ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

