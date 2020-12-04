Root, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 7th (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Root’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of ROOT opened at $14.30 on Friday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

