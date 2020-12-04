Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.25

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 12369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

