Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROR. Citigroup raised their price target on Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork plc (ROR.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 269 ($3.51).

LON ROR opened at GBX 299.40 ($3.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.90 ($4.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Rotork plc (ROR.L)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

