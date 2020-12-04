Roy J. Seiders Sells 2,486 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

