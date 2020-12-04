Royal Bank of Canada Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $38.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

ADNT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

