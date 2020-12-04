Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $5.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

