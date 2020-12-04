Royal Bank of Canada Raises CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.25.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.38.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.