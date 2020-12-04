Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.36.

Shares of RY opened at C$105.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.54.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total transaction of C$708,309.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$553,546.11. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

